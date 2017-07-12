POISON BLOOD Featuring Members Of KRIEG, HORSEBACK Streaming New Track “Deformed Lights”

Newly formed black metal duo, Poison Blood, are streaming the new track “Deformed Lights”, featured on their upcoming debut, self-titled EP. Listen to the track below.

Poison Blood is a collaboration between Jenks Miller (Horseback) and Neill Jameson (Krieg) born out of Miller’s desire to write music that was an outlet for a more straightforward kind of aggression. The two musicians came together as fans of each other's work and a mutual appreciation for Beherit's classic Drawing Down the Moon LP and the experimental deathrock of cult UK act Rudimentary Peni.

Although they have yet to meet in person, the project was crystallized with the contribution of Jameson's vocals. Across eight songs and 19+ minutes with explorations into deathrock, dungeon synth and the occult, Poison Blood's eponymous debut EP is a short but furious chronicle of cold, reptilian sonic terror. The result is a dark and low-fi exercise in mystic, minimalistic black metal exploring elements of deathrock, dungeon synth and the occult.

Poison Blood is out worldwide on August 11th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical pre-orders and exclusive bundles are currently available via Relapse.com at this location and digital pre-orders are available via Bandcamp here.

The album artwork was created by Viral Graphics.

Poison Blood tracklisting:

“The Scourge And The Gestalt”

“Deformed Lights”

“Myths From The Desert”

“A Cracked And Desolate Sky”

“The Flower Of Serpents”

“Shelter Beneath The Sea”

“From The Lash”

“Circles Of Salt”

“Deformed Lights”:

“The Scourge And The Gestalt”: