POISON, CHEAP TRICK And POP EVIL Join Forces For North American Summer Tour; Video Trailer Streaming

Music fans wanting a little variety with their summer tour package will get that very thing with the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour. Iconic rock band Poison, with all original members, will be joined by Cheap Trick and Pop Evil on its trek across the US this summer. The tour is set to launch May 18th in Irvine, CA at Five Points Amphitheatre. A video trailer can be found below.

Produced by Live Nation, tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th. Each band will be offering their own exclusive VIP packages and meet & greet opportunities beginning February 6th at 12 PM, local time. Poison will be offering direct-to-fan access to the best seats in the house via their own exclusive pre-sales at PoisonOfficial.com for access to exclusive content, ticket pre-sales and VIP packages. VIP Packages for Cheap Trick will be available for all dates, details for which can be found at CheapTrick.com. Pop Evil will also be offering VIP meet & greets at PopEvilVIP.com. For more information about the “Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018” tour, please visit Livenation.com.

The bands are fired up to make the journey across the US. together. Bret Michaels, Poison lead singer and noted philanthropist says, “The all original Poison is headlining again this summer. It’s going to be a mega concert and party combined. We will be playing all the hits and bringing high energy rock and roll good times. I promise this will be awesome. My friends Cheap Trick and Pop Evil will be joining us as well as some special guests on select dates. Again, I know all the bands with all the hits will be giving 1000%!!! Over the last years, Poison has got to co-headline with some great bands: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, KISS, Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few, but I promise again, C.C., Bobby, Rikki and myself together will bring NOTHING BUT A GOOD TIME!!!”

“Poison is a just great American rock and roll band,” declares Bob Roux, President of U.S. Concerts, Live Nation. “Along with Cheap Trick, this show is going to be Nothing But A Good Time - The Full Tilt Party of the Summer. Poison and Cheap Trick always deliver the goods.”

Rick Nielsen, Cheap Trick (lead guitar) proclaims, "Another Poison/Cheap Trick Tour!!! It’s always been FUN with these guys!"

While Pop Evil singer Leigh Kakaty concludes, “This summer is going to be an exciting one for Pop Evil, that’s for sure! What a fantastic opportunity to bring our live show across the country on the big stage with such legends like Poison and Cheap Trick.”

Check out the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour at any of the stops listed below.

May

18 - Irvine, CA - Five Points Amphitheatre

19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint *

20 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort *

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

23 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

25 - Kansas City, KS - Sprint Center

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

31 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

June

2 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Pavilion at Irving Music Factory *

3 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

5 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre *

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre *

9 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

12 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center *

13 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheatre

14 - Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre

15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

19 - Toronto, ON - The Budweiser Stage

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach *

22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

24 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

* Poison, Cheap Trick, to be announced

(Photos: Poison - Mark Weiss, Cheap Trick - David McClister)