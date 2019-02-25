POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Is "Hopeful" The Band Will Return To Europe And Record New Music In 2020

Poison’s Rikki Rockett has said he’s “hopeful” that the band will return to Europe, and that they will record new music in 2020. The drummer made the comments while chatting to eonmusic and the Neil Jones Rock Show at Ultimate NAMM night in Anaheim, California, which took place on January 26th.

Poison last toured in Europe in 1993 on the Native Tongue tour, and have only made fleeting appearances since. When asked about the band’s absence, Rikki said; “[It’s been] fucking ridiculously, way, way too long”, since the last European shows, before admitting; “What’s going on is we need to get our asses back to Europe; that’s what the hell’s going on!”

The Native Tongue era saw a change in the band’s sound, look, and line-up, with guitarist C.C. Deville ousted from the band. Acknowledging the changes during that period, Rockett said; “It was quite a bit different. I mean, the essence was there, but yeah, Richie Kotzen was in the band.”

Despite having not toured in Europe since, the drummer went on to reveal that it almost happened in 2018, with a package being lined up that would have seen them paired with Def Leppard. “At one point there was talk of Def Leppard and Poison coming to Europe”, revealed Rikki, adding; “I don’t know what the hell happened, but I was really looking forward to it."

Clarifying when they might return, the drummer said; “It’s not going to be 2019; it’s possibly going to be 2020. We’re not going to work this year.”

Although he still enjoys playing the band’s catalogue, Rikki enthused that 2020 might see new music from the glam rock icons. “I still love doing it, absolutely”, he said; “[But] I’d like to do new stuff, because I like that challenge. I like trying to convert people. I like making new music and trying to get people to like it over again; I like that challenge. I don’t like to just sit and relax - that’s not me - so hopefully we’ll do some new stuff, come over, play for some new audiences, older audiences too; that’s my goal.”

Late last year, Poison frontman Bret Michaels told Newsday: "There's never going to be a day when I say, 'I'm done with Posion. The band is looking forward to returning in 2020 with some new songs. We are still having the time of our lives on stage."

