POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Launches Video Blog; Episode #1 Now Streaming

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has launched a video blog, with the first episode, available for streaming below.

Prior to launching, Rockett stated: "So, I'm thinking about doing a Vlog. Most peeps in rock bands do not do this because "it's risky exposure", or so they say. Well, damn all that convention! I have had my glamorous days and I'm not worried about that. I'm an open book (sort of, but not 100%)."

Episode #1, entitled I Broke My Head at Fred's!, includes footage from a recording session with Cinderella drummer Fred Coury. Watch below: