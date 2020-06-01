POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT - "My First Encounter With Racism As An EMT"

In the midst of the collective fury over the death of George Floyd, who was suffocated by a Minnesota police officer kneeling on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis, Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has taken to social media with the following, lengthy statement:

"What the hell do I know about protests and inequality?"

"Well, back in the day, I was an EMT in the city of Harrisburg, PA. (It’s the Capital of PA and so it’s a hot spot for polarizing issues.) My Dad was on the paid ambulance, full time crew and I was a volunteer. My Dad was a former taxi driver in Harrisburg and as a former Marine, he was at one point stationed in Philly. (He had been to MLK rallies). So, he was no stranger to the city life and it’s division. I was somewhat sheltered in Suburban life until the age of about 18 when I learned the ropes as a first responder/EMT in the city."

"My first encounter with racism as an EMT was when a black man, who had been shot by his neighbor, told us, “Leave me alone! I don’t want a white man, treating me!” He later died that night by refusing treatment. I was blown away how that man was so appalled by white people that he would rather die. I was hurt and angry at that man and all at the same time saddened. I wasn’t a racist. Why on earth would someone hate me? He didn’t even know me! I wasn’t racist then and I’m not racist now."

"That brings me up to this week as we see our cities being torn apart. Some of the hatred is so deeply rooted that when someone tries to make sense of it, it simply will not make sense on an intellectual level. I mean this on both sides. Black people are so hurt by so many years of oppression that it is just explosive at this point. Conversely, it’s easy for white folks like me, who have been brow beaten for racism that we never felt, to be fed up. The danger is in becoming racist yourself by allowing that emotion to take hold and allowing a narrative that supports that to take hold."

"Being from a Yankee state, I am especially appalled when someone has the nerve to assume that I am racist. But… hold on there! That is assuming that if you are from the South that somehow it’s in your DNA to be racist and it’s sort of ok? No. No one in their right mind truly believes that, but again, the narrative allows us to go to places that are untrue and assumed. Being from the South does not make you a racist and being from the North doesn’t absolve you being one. Let’s just get over that once and for all."

"As a Jiu Jitsu Black belt, I have trained with many Police officers. Most of whom are amazing people. Are there few weirdos? Yep, as in any group of people. (Think there ain’t some fucked up rockers?) The fact is, we need the Police and we need well trained Police. We need people to want to be Police officers. We need black Police officers as well as White, Hispanic, Asian, etc. We need first responders who care about the community and the people in it and we need a community that wants to support each other and what that community has built. Let me say that one more time… We need a community that wants to support each other and what that community has built."

"Key word here is respect. Facebook is a community as well. A global community and the world is watching. When people post things to inflame and incite, they are doing virtually what many people are doing to our cities right now… setting fires."

"Be careful my friends. Don’t worry about conspiracy theories and planted leftists and rightists. Look into your own heart. Look at history and make up your mind about what is happening with an open heart. Let’s look for solutions and stop looking for blame. People are making mistakes. Help, don’t incite."

"I now return you to my role as a glam rock drummer who is supposed to have no opinion."