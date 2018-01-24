POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Releases Vlog Episode #3: Snow, Jiu-Jitsu, Etc.

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has released the third episode of his recently launched video blog. Watch three episodes below.

Prior to launching, Rockett stated: "So, I'm thinking about doing a Vlog. Most peeps in rock bands do not do this because "it's risky exposure", or so they say. Well, damn all that convention! I have had my glamorous days and I'm not worried about that. I'm an open book (sort of, but not 100%)."

Episode #3: Snow, Jiu-Jitsu, Etc.:

Episode #2: Cameras, Haircuts & Jiu Jitsu!:

Episode #1: I Broke My Head At Fred's!: