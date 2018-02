Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has released the fifth episode of his recently launched video blog. Watch all five episodes below.

Episode #5: Indian Scout Bobber:

Episode #4: NAMM-A-Lama-Ding-Dong:

Episode #3: Snow, Jiu-Jitsu, Etc.:

Episode #2: Cameras, Haircuts & Jiu Jitsu!:

Episode #1: I Broke My Head At Fred's!: