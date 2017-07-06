POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT's Divorce Is Final; Support Payments To Double While On “Full Scale” Tour

Rikki Rockett’s divorce from singer/songwriter Melanie Martel has been finalized. According to TMZ, the Poison drummer and his ex will share joint custody of their two children - 7-year-old Jude and 4-year-old Lucy.

Rikki will pay $2,000 a month in child support until the kids turn 18, and he'll also cover their club activities (karate, tennis, swimming, etc.) Melanie gets $1,000 per month in spousal support for three years.

“Everything pretty much went according to their prenup, with one twist,” says TMZ. “If Rikki's on a "full scale" tour with Poison… his child and spousal support payments double in those months. Rikki also has to pay off a Dodge Charger for Melanie and fork over $45k from the sale of one of their properties.”