POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Sues Over House Remodel Gone Wrong

The Blast is reporting that Rikki Rockett has been having anything but a good time when it comes to remodelling his Los Angeles home, and now he's suing the construction company that has been handling it.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Poison drummer claims he hired a company in early May of 2018 handle construction work and remodelling of his Los Angeles home.

He claims the two sides never had a written agreement, just an oral one. Rockett claims the company has taken "inconsistent positions" when it comes to the money - sometimes they say the agreement was for a "fixed sum," other times claiming it was on a "cost plus" basis.

