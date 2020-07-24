POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Talks Postponing The Stadium Tour, DEVIL CITY ANGELS, And Recovering From Cancer (Audio)
July 24, 2020, an hour ago
Poison drummer Rikki Rockett called in to Trunk Nation to discuss the new music from Devil City Angels, the status of Poison, his health, and more. He also comments on the rehearsals for the postponed tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.
Rockett: "We didn't get to the rehearsal stage. I think we were all rehearsing individually but the production was coming together, so we had people in place. Some of the gear was starting to get in line - buses, all that stuff was getting lined up - and it all got sidelined, so everybody was bummed about it. We weren't headlining so w were slimmed down compared to what we normally do, and there were some poeple counting on that, but unfortumately there's nothing we can do about that.
The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was set to begin today (June 18) in Jacksonville, Florida, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A joint statement from the bands reads as follows: "We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.
