POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Talks Postponing The Stadium Tour, DEVIL CITY ANGELS, And Recovering From Cancer (Audio)

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett called in to Trunk Nation to discuss the new music from Devil City Angels, the status of Poison, his health, and more. He also comments on the rehearsals for the postponed tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Rockett: "We didn't get to the rehearsal stage. I think we were all rehearsing individually but the production was coming together, so we had people in place. Some of the gear was starting to get in line - buses, all that stuff was getting lined up - and it all got sidelined, so everybody was bummed about it. We weren't headlining so w were slimmed down compared to what we normally do, and there were some poeple counting on that, but unfortumately there's nothing we can do about that.

The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was set to begin today (June 18) in Jacksonville, Florida, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from the bands reads as follows: "We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.

New 2021 dates:

June

19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium

27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

July

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

15- Flushing, NY - Citifield

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August

7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park

24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park

29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

September

3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium

7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park

12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park