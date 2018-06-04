POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT - "The Secret To Longevity In A Band Is Knowing Really How Far You Can Extend Yourself To Somebody... To Know When To Back Off A Little Bit And To Pick Your Battles"

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett spoke with Greg Prato for Long Island Pulse shortly before the group heads to Jones Beach on June 21st to headline a bill that also includes Cheap Trick and Pop Evil. Read an excerpt from the chat below:

Q: How is touring different today than from the 80s?

A: "It’s more comfortable. Period. I really enjoy it. Man, we were all crammed together; we didn’t have much money. We didn’t start making money until the late 80s, really. The first couple of records, you’re in debt. But the buses, the accommodations, how you roll…it’s better these days…We hit our 20th anniversary, and at 20 years, we said, “It’s time that we get separate buses. We’ve earned it.” And this way, we won’t kill each other and can keep doing this for a long time." [Laughs]

Q: How is the band getting along at this stage of your career?

A: "Well, we have separate buses, so we get along just fine. [Laughs] The fact of the matter is we’re doing this because we love the band Poison…It’s our baby, so we all take turns taking care of it in different ways. We want to get along. We want to make it work. That doesn’t mean that we have to go to each other’s houses every day. A lot of times, people say, “Oh, you guys are like brothers.” Well, let me tell you, I wouldn’t want to live with my sister. I love her to death, but I don’t want to live with her! And I don’t want to live with the band. Love them to death, but we get up there, we do our job, we relate in the best ways that we can, and you’ve got to take a break from each other a little bit. The secret to longevity in a band is knowing really how far you can extend yourself to somebody. To know when to back off a little bit and to pick your battles."

Music fans wanting a little variety with their summer tour package will get that very thing with the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour. Iconic rock band Poison, with all original members, are joined by Cheap Trick and Pop Evil on its trek across North America this summer.

Check out the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour at any of the stops listed below.

June

5 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre *

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre *

9 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

12 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center *

13 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheatre

14 - Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre

15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

19 - Toronto, ON - The Budweiser Stage

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach *

22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Art

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

24 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

* Poison, Cheap Trick, to be announced

(Photo - Mark Weiss Photography)