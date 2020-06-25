POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Campfire Stories Vlog

"You know, there's nothing like telling stories around the Camp Fire. You guys want to hear some scary stories," asks Poison drummer Rikki Rockett as he introduces his latest vlog, which can be seen below.

"This is the second short story of my two-part series by the Camp Fire," says Rikki. "A man after the First World War built a barn for every child that he and his wife had, including the 7th and most disturbing one. The barn is still there today."

Check out some of Rikki's other recent vlogs: