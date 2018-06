POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog "Sacred Ground"; Guests On Top Ten Songs About Sex

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has uploaded episode #24​ of his Rockett Vlog, "Sacred Ground". It details the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair, check it out below:

To view all of Rikki Rockett's vlogs, visit his YouTube channel.

In other news, Rikki, along with Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses), Don Dokken, Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), and Erik Turner (Warrant) will appear on AXS TV this Sunday, July 1st at 9/8c, as part of their new countdown, The Top Ten Revealed: Songs About Sex. A preview can be seen below: