POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - The Camp Scott Murders Part One

"In 1977 three young Girlscouts were brutally murdered and sexually molested. Steeped in Native American folklore, the accused remained at large for ten months and once captured was acquitted. No one else has ever been brought to justice," reveals Poison drummer Rikki Rockett in his latest vlog.

Warning: This content could be disturbing to some viewers.

