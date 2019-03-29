POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - "The Ghosts Of Sand Canyon"

"On a long backstretch of road, three teenagers went partying after a Prom," begins Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, detailing his latest vlog.

"The car suddenly spun out of control and crashed into a tree at the corner of Sand Canyon Road and Warm Springs Drive. The only girl in the car begged for help but could find none and finally died at the scene. Today the area is said to be haunted. People have reported that a young woman runs through the trees with her face badly injured looking for help and then disappears into the night."