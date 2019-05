"On a lonely hilltop in Acton, CA, lie two graves. One contains the body of an unsolved murdered woman from 1890," explains Poison drummer Rikki Rockett introducing his latest vlog. "False accusations. Gunfights. Feuds. Murder. Who killed Mrs. Harriet Farmer and does she haunt the grounds near her tombstone?"

Check out some of Rikki's other recent vlogs: