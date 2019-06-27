POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - The Mysterious Disappearance Of Christine Walters

"In the summer of 2008, a 23 year old, Christine Walters from Wisconsin was found standing bloody and naked on a doorstep of a home near Arcata, California. Christine told her mother on a phone call that she had been chased by demons through a forest after she participated in a shamanic ritual. Christine was reported missing on November 17, 2008 after she failed to contact her parents and return home to Deerfield, WI. She has never been found," reveals Poison drummer Rikki Rockett in his latest vlog.

