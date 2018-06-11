POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - "Why I Went Back To Wood Drums"

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has uploaded episode #21​ of his Rockett Vlog, "Why I Went Back To Wood Drums", check it out below:

Music fans wanting a little variety with their summer tour package will get that very thing with the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour. Iconic rock band Poison, with all original members, are joined by Cheap Trick and Pop Evil on its trek across North America this summer.

Check out the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour at any of the stops listed below.

June

12 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center *

13 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheatre

14 - Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre

15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

19 - Toronto, ON - The Budweiser Stage

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach *

22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Art

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

24 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

* Poison, Cheap Trick, to be announced