POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads Unhappy Camp Preview Video

Coming this Halloween is Unhappy Camp - a short film by Rikki Rockett. The Poison drummer has shared a two-minute teaser clip, which can be seen below. He describes the video in the following manner:

"A couple opens a campground in 1975, and by 1979 it was declared a failure. Blaming her husband for the failure, Erica Chambers locks her husband, Robert in one of the restrooms and leaves for another state to let him starve to death. She returns years later. To her surprise, Robert survived and murders her. Robert was never found, nor was his wife’s body ever discovered. I try and piece this very bizarre, 'he said, she said' mystery together after 39 years. Can I get this case re-opened? Is there DNA evidence 39 years later? Where is Robert?"