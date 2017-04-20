POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT’s Text2Give Campaign Supports Immunotherapy At UC San Diego Health

Drummer Rikki Rockett feels very lucky to be on tour with his band, Poison. A year ago, he didn’t know if he would survive tongue cancer. But after participating in an immunotherapy clinical trial at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, he was declared cancer-free in July 2016.

To give back, Rockett is asking concert-goers to join him in supporting immunotherapy at Moores Cancer Center. At most US stops on Poison’s spring 2017 tour, attendees will hear his story, watch this video and be given the opportunity to donate $10 by texting “RIKKI” to 50555. Anyone else at home can also participate at any time. These “text2give” donations will directly support cancer immunotherapy at Moores Cancer Center, including research, clinical trials and patient care.

Text2give charges will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by account holder. You must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and data rates may apply. Learn more about immunotherapy at this location.

Poison’s next show is Friday, April 21st at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN. The band’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.