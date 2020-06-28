POISON Frontman BRET MICHAELS Talks Audiovisual Version Of New Book - "I'm Reading You The Book Just Like It Is; You're Seeing All These Moving Images"

Singer / songwriter, global entrepreneur & philanthropist, Bret Michaels, has reinvented the autobiographical blueprint with the game-changing release of his first book, entitled Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography, available now exclusively at ShopBretMichaels.com.

During an appearance on Ira On Sports, Michaels discussed the audiovisual version of the book.

Michaels: "It's one of the first books where I've read the entire thing like (Amazon's) Audible. You see me reading it; I'm in my living room, I'm reading it; I'm in the studio reading it. I'm reading you the book just like it is, and the next thing you know, you're seeing the images come to life. So all of a sudden, an image comes up, then an image starts moving. You're seeing all these moving images. But right now the e-book is instant, and the print. And the first two prints have sold out, which is great considering the times we're in. So I think people are gonna be blown away by the new format."