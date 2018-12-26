POISON Frontman BRET MICHAELS - "The Band Is Looking Forward To Returning In 2020 With Some New Songs"

Speaking with Newsday, Poison frontman Bret Michaels - who has carved out a successful solo career - claimed that the band is more than just a live nostalgia act even though their last studio release of original material was Hollyweird in 2002.

Michaels: "There's never going to be a day when I say, 'I'm done with Posion. The band is looking forward to returning in 2020 with some new songs. We are still having the time of our lives on stage."

Check out live footage of Poison on the road in on the Nothin' But A Good Time Tour 2018.