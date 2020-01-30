POISON Inducted Into Central Pennsylvania Music Hall Of Fame

Earlier this evening, January 30th, at The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg, PA, the rock band Poison - Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett. C.C. DeVille, and Bobby Dall - were among the first-ever inductees to the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall Of Fame (CPMHOF).

Poison was formed in 1983 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, thereby making them eligible for induction. Founded in 2019, The CPMHOF is a non-profit organization devoted to recognizing, supporting, and growing the music scene of Central Pennsylvania; including music education for local youth.

In other news, The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, will be the biggest rock tour of 2020.

"There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums," says Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

"Since we first discussed this tour I have been putting out great vibes for this tour to happen with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett. I am excited and if I wasn’t on this tour, I would be buying a ticket. This tour is going to have mind blowing energy and all big hits. It truly takes a village and I have to say a big thank you to all of our fans, friends in the media and Live Nation for keeping the rockin’ world going round as I love Leppard, Crüe, Joan and all our awesome fans. I can’t wait to hit the road this summer with Poison."

Get further details, including ticket info, at this location.