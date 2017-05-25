POISON - "You Never Know If There's Going To Be Another Tour"

While the original four members of Poison have reunited and are currently on tour in North America with Def Leppard and Tesla, inter-band relationships wern't always so affable. When frontman Bret Michaels started going on the road with a different backing band and playing Poison's songs, it upset the rest of the guys. "Yeah, if I'm being honest," says bassist Bobby Dall in an extensive new interview with Erik Hedegaard of Rolling Stone. "I think it'd bother anybody. And if anybody in the band tells you otherwise, I'd think they're lying."

Guitarist C.C. DeVille admits, "I would like to be out there as well, but, no, it does not piss me off. Bret just loves to work. He likes to have ten things going at once." For his part, Michaels says, "There's no malicious reason I do it. It's just in addition to what I do with Poison." How long Poison continue to tour, however, may be in some kind of doubt. "If it takes me four years to get Bret to agree to play a tour," says Dall, "you never know if there's going to be another one. It's gotten so hard to just get it done."

Poison’s next show is tomorrow, Friday, May 26th at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Arena in Rapid City, SD. The band’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.