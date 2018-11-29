Poland's HATE Prepare To Enter The Studio; Salve Ignis Album Due In Summer 2019

Polish death metal squadron, Hate, is preparing to head to the studio in December to record the follow-up to 2017's Tremendum. The new opus, bearing the working title Salve Ignis, is tentatively slated for summer 2019 and will be the band's debut collaboration with Metal Blade Records.

Details are still surfacing, but the band has so far released two raw pre-production tracks: "Path to Arkhen" and "In The Shrine Of Veles", and have confirmed that production on the finished record will be handled by the talented Wiesławski brothers at Hertz Studio, Poland (Behemoth, Vader, Decapitated). Stay tuned for more info coming soon.

Check out the pre-production for the new Hate song "Path To Arken" below:

Hate have been praised by press and fans alike for years for creating lacerating and dark music, proven best on their current album Tremendum (2017). The album saw ATF Sinner (vocals, guitars) utilize the dark aspects of the mystic and arcane Slavonic folklore to explore themes both personal and impersonal. It is an album that is relatable at first listen, but that is hard to fully know.

Live dates:

December

1 - Krakow, Poland - FOAD Festival

7 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Narauti

8 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Klubas "Lemmy"

28 - Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic - IFA Party

May

2 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmoygeddon Festival

July

19 - Nova Bana, Slovakia - Gothoom Open Air Fest

August

3 - Saint-maurice-de-gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air

Hate lineup:

ATF Sinner - vocals, guitars

Pavulon - drums

Apeiron - bass (session)

Domin - guitar (session)

(Photo - Daniel Rusilowicz)