Poland’s REDEMPTOR To Release New Album This Fall

Polish technical death metal outfit Redemptor has initiated the recording of their new full-length. The impending successor of the band's Arthaneum album will be completed over the weeks ahead for release through Selfmadegod Records.

Redemptor recently welcomed drummer Daniel Rutkowski (Hate) to the lineup as a full-time member of the band. Following a three-year gap since Arthaneum, the material being harnessed for the upcoming album is proving to be dense, disturbing, and rich with gloomy textures. Upon its completion, the new album will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats late this autumn. Stay tuned for more details to be unveiled over the coming weeks.

Find Redemptor's The Becoming [2005-2011] collection and more at Bandcamp.