Poland’s TRAUMA Issue "The Black Maggots" Lyric Video

Poland's longstanding death metal outfit Trauma has issued a writhing lyric video for "The Black Maggots", one of the standout tracks from the band's impending eighth studio full-length, Ominous Black. The record is nearing release next week, on March 6, through new label home, Selfmadegod Records.

Trauma delivers nine crushing new tracks on Ominous Black, composed and recorded by the band's Jarosław "Mister" Misterkiewicz. The songs were captured at the band's Traumatic Sound Studio, mixed and mastered by Wiesławscy Bros at the famous Hertz Studio (Behemoth, Vader, Hour Of Penance), and the album completed with cover artwork by Polish artist Mariusz Lewandowski (Bell Witch, Fuming Mouth, Mizmor). The new lyric video for "The Black Maggots" was created by Filip Musiatowicz of Kur Pictures.

Trauma is one of Poland's oldest and most experienced death metal acts. The band started in the late-1980s, known then as Thanatos. Under the moniker, two demo tapes were recorded, which helped them become known as one of the most interesting and musically advanced bands from the Polish metal scene. In December 1992, they changed the name to Trauma, and a few months later recorded their debut full-length, Invisible Reality. Since then, the squad has been remained continuously busy, releasing their brand of music for nearly thirty years!

Tracklisting:

“Inside The Devils Heart”

“Insanity Of Holiness”

“Astral Misanthropy”

“Soul Devourer”

“Among The Lies”

“I Am Universe”

“The Black Maggots”

“The Godless Abyss”

“Colossus”

Pre-orders are available now; for North America click here. for Europe visit this location.