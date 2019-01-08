Politician CLIVE PALMER Calls For DEE SNIDER's Australian Tour To Be Cancelled; Accuses TWISTED SISTER Of "Swindling" Hit Song From Christmas Carol

Australia's MusicFeeds is reporting that United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer has called for Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider’s 2019 Australian tour to be cancelled, amid an ongoing disagreement between Palmer and the American band over the use of the Twisted Sister song, "We’re Not Gonna Take It" in political campaign ads.

Snider is scheduled to perform four solo shows across Sydney and Melbourne between January and February, however Mr Palmer has called on the government to reject the musician’s visa.

Snider and his fellow Twisted Sister member Jay Jay French called out Mr Palmer for using their song without permission earlier this month, before Snider claimed that Mr Palmer knew about the licensing fee required for the song but decided to re-record his own version of it anyway.

In a statement released on Tuesday, United Australia Party accused Twisted Sister of “swindling its hit song from a famous Christmas carol” - Snider has previously cited glam rock band Slade and the Christmas carol "O Come, All Ye Faithful" as influences on "We’re Not Gonna Take It".

“The song ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as an alleged musical work was not written by Dee Snider,” said Mr Palmer. “The music was originally arranged as a cappella piece from the hymn ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ first composed in the mid 1700s. Others may have documented the instrumentation, but the melody was already present."

