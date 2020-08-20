POLTERGEIST Premier "Feather Of Truth" Lyric Video

Swiss speed/thrash legends, Poltergeist, have release a lyric video for the title track of their new album, Feather Of Truth, out now via Massacre Records. Watch the clip below.

The album was produced, mixed and mastered by V.O. Pulver at the Little Creek Studio. Roberto Toderico designed the cover artwork.

Feather Of Truth is available as a CD digipak, limited edition gatefold vinyl LP on black or gold vinyl, as well as digital formats. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Time At Hand”

“Saturday Night’s Alright For Rockin’”

“Feather Of Truth”

“The Attention Trap”

“Phantom Army”

“The Godz Of The Seven Rays”

“The Culling”

“Megalomaniac”

“Ambush”

“Thin Blue Line”

“Unholy Presence” (digipak bonus)

“Notion” (digipak bonus)

“Feather Of Truth” lyric video:

“The Attention Trap” lyric video:

"Saturday Night's Alright For Rockin'":

(Photo - Inga Pulver)