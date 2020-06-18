POLTERGEIST Release Lyric Video For New Single "The Attention Trap"

Swiss speed/thrash legends, Poltergeist, will release their new album, Feather Of Truth, on July 3 via Massacre Records. A lyric video for the new single, "The Attention Trap", is available for streaming below.

The album was produced, mixed and mastered by V.O. Pulver at the Little Creek Studio. Roberto Toderico designed the cover artwork.

Feather Of Truth will be available as a CD digipak, limited edition gatefold vinyl LP on black or gold vinyl, as well as digital formats. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Time At Hand”

“Saturday Night’s Alright For Rockin’”

“Feather Of Truth”

“The Attention Trap”

“Phantom Army”

“The Godz Of The Seven Rays”

“The Culling”

“Megalomaniac”

“Ambush”

“Thin Blue Line”

“Unholy Presence” (digipak bonus)

“Notion” (digipak bonus)

“The Attention Trap” lyric video:

"Saturday Night's Alright For Rockin'":