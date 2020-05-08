POLTERGEIST Sign With Massacre Records; Announce New Album

Swiss speed/thrash legends Poltergeist have signed with Massacre Records and will release a new album entitled Feather Of Truth on July 3, 2020.

Originally formed in 1987, and after a 20-years-long hiatus, Poltergeist reunited a few years ago and now feature original band members André Grieder (vocals), V.O. Pulver (Guitars) as well as guitarist Chasper Wanner, bassist Ralf Winzer Garcia and drummer Reto Crola.

The cover artwork of the upcoming album Feather Of Truth was designed by Roberto Toderico.

More album details will be revealed soon.