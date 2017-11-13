POP EVIL Announce 2018 Tour Dates

American rock band, Pop Evil, have announced the Music Over Words Tour that will serve as the official kickoff for their recently announced all-new self-titled LP.

"It’s with great excitement to announce our US headline tour," says vocalist Leigh Kakaty. "We can’t wait to play our new material and see all our amazing fans across the states. It’s all about the music, it’s Music Over Words."

The massive US tour kicks off on February 14th in Sault Ste. Marie, MI at the Kewadin Casino. The band will hit both sides of the US coast before wrapping things up at The Fillmore in Detroit on April 6th. More dates will be announced in a few weeks. Band VIP goes on sale Tuesday at popevilvip.com. Palaye Royale and Black Map will serve as support on all dates.

Music Over Words Tour 2018:

February

14 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall

21 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

23 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

27 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

March

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

6 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

8 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

9 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

10 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

11 - Little Rock, AR - Metroplex

13 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theatre

16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

17 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

18 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

23 - Portland, ME - Aura

24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

25 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theatre

27 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

28 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

31 - Kansas City, MO - Truman Theater

April

2 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

4 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Pop Evil will release Pop Evil, their fifth studio LP on February 16th via Entertainment One. The band brought on veteran producer Kato Khandwala and have been hard at work since early June. The band spent most of the summer in Nashville, TN at Studio A in Sound Emporium Studios and finished up the album at Sphere Studios in Los Angeles, CA earlier this month.

The new self titled LP will be the follow-up to UP, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard U.S, Independent Albums Chart, #3 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and #25 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart in the week of its release. UP produced four top 5 singles with "Footsteps”, "If Only For Now”, “Ways to Get High" and "Take It All”. “Footsteps” not only reached #1, but went on to be the longest #1 single of the band's career.

Pre-order via the following links:

- Digital

- Physical

“Waking Lions” video:

Pop Evil's 2017 live dates are listed below:

November

16 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY

17 - Oddbody's - Dayton, OH

18 - House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, OH

20 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

21 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

22 - Spicoli's - Waterloo, IA

25 - Regency Live - Springfield, MO

26 - Sammy T's Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

29 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

December

1 - The Apollo Theatre Ac - Belvidere, IL

2 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

(Photo - Clay Patrick McBride)