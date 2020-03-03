POP EVIL Announce North American Headline Trek, The Versatile Tour; New Music Due This Spring
March 3, 2020, 2 hours ago
Pop Evil has announced an all-new North American tour that will kick off this spring. Dates will begin on May 8 in Toronto, hitting markets throughout Canada and the US before concluding on June 27 in Detroit, Michigan, the band's home state. Along the way, Pop Evil will make a highlighted appearance at Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH, on May 17.
"We are so ready to get back on tour to see all our diehard fans across North America," says vocalist Leigh Kakaty. "We're also very excited to debut and play some new material! The Versatile Tour will showcase some young up-and-coming rock bands; it will be one helluva rock show."
The artist Pre-Sale/VIP starts today and will run through Thursday, March 5, at 10 PM local time. Fans can use the code "WORK2020" when purchasing tickets at popevil.com.
The Citi/Live Nation pre-sale will run from Wednesday, March 4, at 10 AM local through Thursday, March 5 at 10 PM local time. General on-sale will be this Friday, March 6, at 10 AM local.
Support will come from Joyous Wolf, Brkn Love, JunkBunny, Like Machines, and Stuck on Planet Earth on select dates. The new tour dates will be the first return to the road for the band, who wrapped up a few dates closing out 2019 and starting 2020 on a short headline run.
Kakaty and co have been hard at work in Los Angeles this winter, putting the finishing touches on the yet to be titled new L.P. due later this year. The band has teamed up with a team of producers and are eager to release new music. The latest effort will be the anticipated follow up to their S/T album that came out in 2018.
Kakaty continues, "We have been grinding away, narrowing down 30 written songs to the top picks... We are in the final stretch of making music. We have a few completely finished! We have been working with multiple producers that fit each song's dynamic, and we can't wait to unleash these new songs to the world."
Tour dates:
May
8 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
9 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
10 - Kingston, ON - Ale House
12 - Quebec City, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles
14 - Portland, ME - Aura
15 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage
16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club
17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
23 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues
24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
28 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (Big Room)
30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
June
1 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
4 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House
7 - Kamloops, BC - Cactus Jack's Nightclub
9 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
10 - Grand Prarie, AB - Better Than Fred's
12 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
13 - Minot, ND - The Original
15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
17 - Denver, CO - Summit Theater
18 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
19 - Evansville, IN - Kc's Marina Point
20 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
21 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
25 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
27 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
(Photo - Clay Patrick McBride)