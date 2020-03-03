POP EVIL Announce North American Headline Trek, The Versatile Tour; New Music Due This Spring

Pop Evil has announced an all-new North American tour that will kick off this spring. Dates will begin on May 8 in Toronto, hitting markets throughout Canada and the US before concluding on June 27 in Detroit, Michigan, the band's home state. Along the way, Pop Evil will make a highlighted appearance at Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH, on May 17.

"We are so ready to get back on tour to see all our diehard fans across North America," says vocalist Leigh Kakaty. "We're also very excited to debut and play some new material! The Versatile Tour will showcase some young up-and-coming rock bands; it will be one helluva rock show."

The artist Pre-Sale/VIP starts today and will run through Thursday, March 5, at 10 PM local time. Fans can use the code "WORK2020" when purchasing tickets at popevil.com.

The Citi/Live Nation pre-sale will run from Wednesday, March 4, at 10 AM local through Thursday, March 5 at 10 PM local time. General on-sale will be this Friday, March 6, at 10 AM local.

Support will come from Joyous Wolf, Brkn Love, JunkBunny, Like Machines, and Stuck on Planet Earth on select dates. The new tour dates will be the first return to the road for the band, who wrapped up a few dates closing out 2019 and starting 2020 on a short headline run.

Kakaty and co have been hard at work in Los Angeles this winter, putting the finishing touches on the yet to be titled new L.P. due later this year. The band has teamed up with a team of producers and are eager to release new music. The latest effort will be the anticipated follow up to their S/T album that came out in 2018.

Kakaty continues, "We have been grinding away, narrowing down 30 written songs to the top picks... We are in the final stretch of making music. We have a few completely finished! We have been working with multiple producers that fit each song's dynamic, and we can't wait to unleash these new songs to the world."

Tour dates:

May

8 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

9 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

10 - Kingston, ON - Ale House

12 - Quebec City, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles

14 - Portland, ME - Aura

15 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

23 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

28 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (Big Room)

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

June

1 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

4 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

7 - Kamloops, BC - Cactus Jack's Nightclub

9 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

10 - Grand Prarie, AB - Better Than Fred's

12 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

13 - Minot, ND - The Original

15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

17 - Denver, CO - Summit Theater

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

19 - Evansville, IN - Kc's Marina Point

20 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

21 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

25 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

27 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall

(Photo - Clay Patrick McBride)