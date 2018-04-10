POP EVIL Performs Acoustic Set At Columbus Radio Station; Video

Pop Evil swung by Columbus, Ohio radio station 99.7 The Blitz for a special acoustic set before their show at the Newport on April 7th. Check out the video below:

2018 will be the year Pop Evil returns to American amphitheaters in full force supporting two legendary acts, Poison and Cheap Trick, on the Poison… Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour.

Vocalist Leigh Kakaty weighs in: “This spring is going to be an exciting one for Pop Evil, that’s for sure! What a fantastic opportunity to bring our live show across the country on the big stage with such legends like Poison and Cheap Trick.”

VIP Packages for Pop Evil will be available for all dates, details for which can be found at popevilvip.com. Because of this Pop Evil is canceling their European appearances at Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, and Sweden Rock. The band will make up these dates down the road, and they will be well worth the wait!

Dates:

May

22- Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

31 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

June

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

14 - Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre

15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts