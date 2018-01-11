POP EVIL Post Behind The Scenes Video Footage From Nashville Studio

Pop Evil have released a behind the scenes studio video surrounding their time spent at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville this past summer. The video, the first in a series of videos to come, documents the band living together as they embarked on the writing process for their fifth studio LP.

Pop Evil's fifth studio LP is out on February 16th via Entertainment One. The new self titled LP will be the follow-up to UP, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard U.S, Independent Albums Chart, #3 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and #25 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart in the week of its release. UP produced four top 5 singles with "Footsteps”, "If Only For Now”, “Ways to Get High" and "Take It All”. “Footsteps” not only reached #1, but went on to be the longest #1 single of the band's career.

Tracklisting:

“Waking Lions”

“Colors Bleed”

“Ex Machina”

“Art Of War”

“Be Legendary”

“Nothing But Thieves”

“A Crime To Remember”

“God’s Dam”

“When We Were Young”

“Birds Of Prey”

“Rewind”

“Waking Lions” video:

Pre-order via the following links:

- Digital

- Physical

Pop Evil have added dates to their Music Over Words Tour, which will serve as the official kickoff for their new album. Additionally, Pop Evil are confirmed for festival dates Carolina Rebellion on Friday, May 5th and Fort Rock on Sunday, April 29th.

Added tour dates on the Music Over Words Tour include stops in Des Moines (2/18) Omaha (2/20), Louisville (3/30), Chicago (4/5) and Columbus (4/7). The massive US tour kicks off on February 14th in Sault Ste. Marie, MI at the Kewadin Casino. The band will hit both sides of the US coast before wrapping things up at The Fillmore in Detroit on April 6th. Band VIP goes on sale Tuesday at popevilvip.com. Palaye Royale and Black Map will serve as support on all dates.

Click here for all tour dates.

(Photo: Clay Patrick McBride)