POP EVIL Release "A Crime To Remember" Music Video

American rock titans Pop Evil have debuted a new music video for their track “A Crime To Remember”. Directed by Columbia Tatone, this is now the third music video instalment we’ve seen from the band’s most recent self-titled LP.

The video beautifully defines the core message of the song, which is clear and present in the song’s triumphant background vocals: “Are we divided / Are we united?” - also a constant theme throughout the new LP.

Vocalist Leigh Kakaty comments, “Columbia has delivered what we feel is the most powerful video to date for Pop Evil. The concept keeps an open book storyline on how human beings view the world at the moment. Our hope is to raise awareness that it’s time for all of us to come together and be united.”

The video is also in memory of late producer Kato Khandwala who was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident last month in Los Angeles. Kato had produced countless rock albums including the most recent Pop Evil LP.

Kakaty continues, “It’s been a long few weeks for us, we are still grieving the loss of Kato who was an incredible talent and an amazing human being. His daughter Paris is in need of help since his passing, donations can be made to her here.”

Starting tomorrow, Pop Evil will return to American amphitheaters in full force supporting two legendary acts, Poison and Cheap Trick on the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour. VIP Packages are available now at popevilvip.com. Produced by Live Nation, tickets for all cities are on sale now.

Click here for all tour dates.

(Photo - Clay Patrick McBride)