POP EVIL Release New Music Video For "Be Legendary"

Pop Evil has released a new music video for their track “Be Legendary”, as the band continues to wow fans across the U.S. on their current headline tour. “Be Legendary” marks the fourth music video the band has released from their most current self-titled album that came out last year.

Pop Evil once again teamed up with American film director Columbia Tatone. The group previously collaborated with her on the past three music videos for: "A Crime To Remember,” "“Colors Bleed,” and ”Waking Lions.” "Be Legendary" currently sits at #11 on the Active Rock Chart.

“When we were first writing this song, it started with this addictive yet hypnotic guitar riff,” says frontman Leigh Kakaty. “Suddenly I could see our fans coming together as one. I just felt like this was going to be a great opportunity to write an anthemic type of lyrical song that could positively motivate people. Now we see all our fans posting on social media how this song motivates them in their daily lives. Plus, to see how passionate they are whenever they hear us perform it live. Time will tell just how big this song can become.”

Director Columbia Tatone weighs in, “This story is for the underdogs. It’s about friendship and togetherness. A reminder that although life doesn’t always ‘play fair,’ know that our trials are a gift as you build sustaining character, discovering what you’re indeed made of and made for as you earn the victory on the climb back up.”

Pop Evil also teamed up with Swagtron, the No. 1 brand of light electric vehicles including ebikes and electric scooters. Swagtron supplied all of the bikes seen in the video, as well as Swagcycle ebikes as prizes for Pop Evil giveaways through radio stations nationwide coinciding with the band’s current tour.

Pop Evil is wrapping up a headline run in the U.S. with veteran comedian and former VH1 That Metal Show host Don Jamieson in direct support. Tickets including VIP packages are on sale now via the band's website.

Then the band will head right back out on the road to Europe for ten days, followed by a jaunt to Australia for the first time performing for their fans in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane for a four-day back to back trek. Finally, they'll return home to the U.S. for eight additional shows.