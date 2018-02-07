POP EVIL Release New Studio Video; Band To Support POISON, CHEAP TRICK

2018 will be the year Pop Evil returns to American amphitheaters in full force supporting two legendary acts, Poison and Cheap Trick, on the Poison… Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour.

Vocalist Leigh Kakaty weighs in: “This spring is going to be an exciting one for Pop Evil, that’s for sure! What a fantastic opportunity to bring our live show across the country on the big stage with such legends like Poison and Cheap Trick.”

Produced by Live Nation, tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th. VIP Packages for Pop Evil will be available for all dates, details for which can be found at popevilvip.com. Because of this Pop Evil is canceling their European appearances at Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, and Sweden Rock. The band will make up these dates down the road, and they will be well worth the wait!

Dates:

May

22- Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

31 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

June

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

14 - Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre

15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

The band is also releasing Episode 2 of their video series, chronicling their time spent at Sound Emporium Studios in Los Angeles this past summer. Directed by close friend Ryan Doyle of Video Vision 360, the video documents the band living together as they embarked on the writing process for their fifth studio LP.

Pop Evil recently released a music video for their new single, "Colors Bleed". The band brought back director Columbia Tatone, who also directed the recent "Waking Lions" video.

"The #MeToo movement has been a paramount inspiration to my creative endeavors," says Tatone. "The courage of individuals has inspired and empowered me, not only as a female director but as a truth-seeker."

“'Colors Bleed' highlights togetherness: standing together against global issues. #MeToo has put the spotlight on equality, and through this video, we were able to portray the many ways we’re pitted against each other and how we can’t fight fire with more fire. As men and women, we have come alongside one another and stand together peacefully. I’m grateful and honored that Pop Evil invited me to collaborate with them and be a part of their journey."

Pop Evil's fifth studio LP is out on February 16th via Entertainment One. The new self titled LP will be the follow-up to UP, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard U.S, Independent Albums Chart, #3 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and #25 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart in the week of its release. UP produced four top 5 singles with "Footsteps”, "If Only For Now”, “Ways to Get High" and "Take It All”. “Footsteps” not only reached #1, but went on to be the longest #1 single of the band's career.

Tracklisting:

“Waking Lions”

“Colors Bleed”

“Ex Machina”

“Art Of War”

“Be Legendary”

“Nothing But Thieves”

“A Crime To Remember”

“God’s Dam”

“When We Were Young”

“Birds Of Prey”

“Rewind”

“Waking Lions” video:

(Photo - Clay Patrick McBride)