POP EVIL Release Two New Singles; Audio Streaming

Pop Evil have released two new singles, "Let The Chaos Reign" and "Work", marking the first taste of new music from the band since their Pop Evil full-length in 2018. The new tracks arrive as a twin assault of invigorating readymade hits for 2020, from a forthcoming album filled to the brim with a dozen tracks each worthy of a dedicated spotlight.

“Let The Chaos Reign” is the heaviest single the band has ever dropped, a rousing fight song of self-determination and rising to meet any challenge with courage and strength. By contrast, "Work" puts its heavy guitars atop grooving rhythmic punch, as it champions the working-class heroes struggling to persevere across all industries today.

Speaking on the new singles and upcoming album, frontman and band founder Leigh Kakaty stated: “We won’t bore people with the same song over and over. When you come to our live show, we feel like there should be an ebb and flow, peaks and valleys, that are similar to real life. Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. We like to take people on a journey when they listen to our music or come to see us live.”

Both songs are available for streaming below.

Earlier this month, Pop Evil shared the news that their North American The Versatile Tour is postponed with details to follow regarding new dates.

(Photo - Ashley Osborn)