POP EVIL Visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Videos Posted

Pop Evil took time out of their tour schedule to visit with some special fans at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee recently. The band was invited by the hospital as part of Music Gives to St. Jude Kids, an initiative that mobilizes the music community - artists, fans, corporate partners and sponsors - to join in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Playing for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was a career highlight,” says Pop Evil frontman Leigh Kakaty. “Whenever you can help bring inspiration and positivity to children in need it makes it all worthwhile. Being able to bring smiles to both the kids and their families was humbling and something we hope we can do more of in the future.”

The band performed some of their biggest hits like “Footsteps,” and “Take It All”. Video of the performances can be seen here.

Bassist Matt DiRito adds, "It has been such an honour to be able to work hand in hand with the staff and families at St Jude. Those kids have touched our lives in a way that is so incredibly powerful and different from anything we have experienced in our travels across the world."

To donate to St. Jude, click here.

Pop Evil is currently in the last few weeks of their headlining tour, with support from Badflower. Tour dates listed here.