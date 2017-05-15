PORCUPINE TREE - Time Flies: The Story Of Porcupine Tree Book Coming In Fall 2017

Rocket88 announces the first in-depth study of one of England’s most enigmatic and engaging bands, Time Flies: The Story Of Porcupine Tree.

The second book by Rich Wilson, author of the acclaimed Lifting Shadows, the authorized biography of Dream Theater, Time Flies describes the genesis of Porcupine Tree from founder Steven Wilson’s bedroom through their entire seventeen year career and ten studio albums.

Drawing on original and archive interviews with band members, friends and people connected to Porcupine Tree, this unauthorized biography offers a perfectly complete critical look at arguably the UK’s last great prog rock band.

The book will be published in the fall, but fans can register now - and get the chance to have their names printed in the book - only at porcupinetreebook.com.

One Book, Two Editions - The book will be available in two versions, both produced to the highest standards. The Classic edition will be a 300+ page hardback presented in a choice of four different cover designs. The Signature edition will come in a specially designed presentation box, be signed and numbered by the author, and include 3 previously unseen, numbered, 10x8 photographs which will be exclusive to the book.