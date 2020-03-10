PORN Premier "Dead In Every Eyes" Music Video

Porn has premiered their music video for the new single, "Dead in Every Eyes", off of their anticipated album No Monsters In God's Eyes, Act III. The music video was shot in Los Angeles with Fernando and Vicente Cordero from Industrialism Films.

In this final act of the Mr Strangler Trilogy and No Monsters In God's Eyes album series, the convicted serial killer Mr Strangler is facing his death, imprisoned and waiting for his execution while also being studied by psychiatrists.

The end is near. Mr Strangler is dead in every eyes. After a first escape, he is now on his last run, close to being jailed again and executed. Ready to be seated on the throne of death, the electric chair that you can see on the artwork on the album No Monsters In God's Eyes (out March 27).

After collaborating with Tom Baker (responsible for the masterings of legendary albums like Marilyn Manson's Antichrist Superstar, NIN's Downward Spiral, Ministry's Psalm 69 or Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Deluxe), Porn gave Brian Lucey (Magic Garden Studio in Los Angeles) the task of mastering this album. Lucey previously worked with Ghost, Marilyn Manson, Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood and more.

No Monsters In God's Eyes - Act III artwork and tracklisting:

"Dead In Every Eyes"

"High Summer Sun, Pt. 1"

"A Lovely Day"

"Low Winter Hope, Pt. 1"

"In An Endless Dream"

"Low Winter Hope, Pt. 2"

"Sky Outside"

"High Summer Sun, Pt. 2"

"Some Happy Moments"

"God's Creatures"

"Low Winter Hope, Pt. 3"

"Among Dark Red Roses"

"Mr Strangler's Last Words"

"Low Winter Hope, Pt. 2" video:

"Some Happy Moments" video:

Trailer: