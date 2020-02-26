PORN Release Music Video For New Single "Low Winter Hope, Pt. 2"

Porn has premiered their new single/video for "Low Winter Hope, Pt. 2", off of their anticipated album No Monsters in God's Eyes, Act III.

In this final act of the Mr Strangler Trilogy and No Monsters In God's Eyes album series, the convicted serial killer Mr Strangler is facing his death, imprisoned and waiting for his execution while also being studied by psychiatrists.

Composed as a 3-piece song, "Low Winter Hope" is a song about despair. Mr Stangler is still in jail, waiting for his execution. For him, yesterday was "A lovely day", it was the summer in his head, today there is only a low winter sun shining on the dry river of hope.

After collaborating with Tom Baker (responsible for the masterings of legendary albums like Marilyn Manson's Antichrist Superstar, NIN's Downward Spiral, Ministry's Psalm 69 or Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Deluxe), Porn gave Brian Lucey (Magic Garden Studio in Los Angeles) the task of mastering this album. Lucey previously worked with Ghost, Marilyn Manson, Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood and more.

No Monsters In God's Eyes - Act III artwork and tracklisting:

"Dead In Every Eyes"

"High Summer Sun, Pt. 1"

"A Lovely Day"

"Low Winter Hope, Pt. 1"

"In An Endless Dream"

"Low Winter Hope, Pt. 2"

"Sky Outside"

"High Summer Sun, Pt. 2"

"Some Happy Moments"

"God's Creatures"

"Low Winter Hope, Pt. 3"

"Among Dark Red Roses"

"Mr Strangler's Last Words"

"Some Happy Moments" video:

Trailer: