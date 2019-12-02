PORN To Release Final Act Of Their Concept Trilogy, No Monsters In God's Eyes - Act III In March 2020

In 2017, Porn released its third album: The Ogre Inside - Act I, the first act of a trilogy based on the enigmatic character Mr Strangler. In 2019, the band released the second act of its trilogy: The Darkest Of Human Desires – Act II. On March 27, 2020, Porn returns with the final act: No Monsters In God's Eyes – Act III.

The Ogre Inside is an album about inner struggle, about dark desires, and how society can oppress your will. This is a fight no one can win, the Ogre that devours you from the inside always wins. The album is an invocation, a way to set the Ogre free, embrace your ”true self" and allow your darkest desires to express themselves. It's an incitement to act. The Ogre Inside won this inner struggle, giving birth to Mr Strangler.

In the second opus, Mr Strangler, by embracing his "true self," expresses his dark impulses without limitations and has no boundaries. With his crew, Mr Strangler commits murders and massacres. He also invites everyone to make a step forward and act, invites you to express your darkest desires and join his death cult. For Mr Strangler and his team, the Ogre was released. They let the darkest of human desires be: murder.

In this last part, Mr Strangler's bloody odyssey comes to an end. He is in jail awaiting execution. This final Act is his testament. Faced with the imminent end of his life, he takes stock of his life and begins a dialogue with his death and enjoins everyone to continue his work... the work of God, because if God exists everything is his. And even the worst monsters are the children of God. There is no monsters in God's eyes.

After collaborating with Tom Baker (responsible for the masterings of legendary albums like Marilyn Manson's Antichrist Superstar, NIN's Downward Spiral, Ministry's Psalm 69, and Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Deluxe), Porn gave Brian Lucey (Magic Garden Studio in Los Angeles) the task of mastering this album. Lucey previously worked with Ghost, Marilyn Manson, Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood and more.

Porn formed when psychology and sociology student Philippe Deschemin aka Mr Strangler decided to start a band. Named after the Pornography album by The Cure and influenced by bands like Type O Negative, Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Killing Joke... and legendary acts like David Bowie, Alice Cooper, and Pink Floyd. His mission was to create dark, sexy and dangerous music, "Something like a beautiful, tasty fruit with a razor blade inside called Murder Rock."

No Monsters In God's Eyes – Act III artwork and tracklisting:

"Dead In Every Eyes"

"High Summer Sun – Part 1"

"A Lovely Day"

"Low Winter Hope – Part 1"

"In An Endless Dream"

"Low Winter Hope – Part 2"

"Sky Outside"

"High Summer Sun – Part 2"

"Some Happy Moments"

"God's Creatures"

"Low Winter Hope – Part 3"

"Among Dark Red Roses"

"Mr Strangler's Last Words"