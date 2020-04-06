PORN To Release Remixes From Final Act Of Mr Strangler Trilogy, Mr Strangler's Last Words

Mr Strangler is dead! Long live Mr Strangler!

Porn is set to release remixes from the final act of Mr Strangler Trilogy, No Monsters In God's Eyes - Act III. Some of the greatest industrial rock acts payed tribute to Mr Strangler on the remixes album: Mr Strangler's Last Words.

"It's an honor for us to have these great bands involved: Combichrist, Stabbing Westward, Orgy, Jimmy Urine from Mindless Self Indulgence, Chris Vrenna (ex-NIN and Marilyn Manson), The Anix, Ash Code, and Liuther. I am a big fan of all these bands. The Porn's priest aka Aura Shred did a remix too. And with The One, we cooked a special remix with our side-project, An Erotic End Of Times. We can't wait to share these remixes with our fans. We are Porn, you are Porn! Mr Strangler is dead, long live his memory," says Porn vocalist Philippe Deschemin.

In 2017, Porn released its third album: The Ogre Inside.- Act I, the first act of a trilogy based on the enigmatic character Mr Strangler. In 2019, the band released the second act of its trilogy: The Darkest Of Human Desires – Act II. In 2020, Porn returned with the final act: No Monsters In God's Eyes – Act III.

