PORTA NIGRA Release Lyric Video For New Single "Die Augen des Basilisken"

German avant-garde black metallers, Porta Nigra, have released the third and final single from the forthcoming album, Schöpfungswut, out on January 17 via Soulseller Records.

Watch a lyric video for "Die Augen des Basilisken" below, and stream the single via Bandcamp, and Spotify.

Schöpfungswut (anger of creation), the band's third full-length album, goes back to the musical roots of the members of the band, that being traditional 1990s' Norwegian/Swedish and German black metal, with a lyrical concept that still would carry traces of its decadent DNA ("Die Kosmiker" or "Unser Weg nach Elysium"), but would also touch upon more traditional metal topics.

To present the lyrics in the necessary manner, the band decided to work together with a new vocalist, Tongue, guitarist and creator of the German black metal outfit, Chaos Invocation.

To find the right way to craft the new songs, that would consist of blast beat drumming and traditional tremolo riffing, the band chose German producer/musician Markus Stock. A collaboration that would prove rather fruitful.

For the release of the record (CD, LP and digital) the band, after two successful records for Debemur Morti Productions, decided to work together with Dutch Soulseller Records. A prolific label that has released and re-released some of the greatest classics of black metal, many of them very important for the individuals behind Porta Nigra.

Tracklisting:

"Die Kosmiker"

"Das Rad des Ixion"

"Die Augen des Basilisken"

"Die Entweihung von Freya"

"Unser Weg nach Elysium"

"Schöpfungswut"

"Die Augen des Basilisken" lyric video:

"Das Rad des Ixion":

“Die Kosmiker”: