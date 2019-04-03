Portland’s TANGARA Unveil “Sydria” Single

Hunkered down across four studios for close to three years, joined by guest musicians on piano, cello, and viola, Portland’s Tanagra has been refining and crafting the seven multi-layered compositions on their upcoming album "Meridiem" to perfection. The release, due out on April 26th, is power metal packed with depth, emotion, harmony, and complexity.

Previously sharing the album's title track as their first single this past March, Tanagra is unveiling to fans "Sydria", the second release off the upcoming full-length. The track is a straight-forward banger with a full-on Hammond organ and some synthwave inspired shimmering. It's a prog-apocalypse with most of the riffs being written in 5/4 timing to make an epic sing-along tune.

The band comments:

"The second track off Meridiem, 'Sydria' is an energetic four-minute banger with great sing-along potential! If you’ve ever wondered what Euro power metal would sound like in 5/4 with baritone lead vocals, this must be it. Lyrically, this song ties into “The Undying Light” and “Tyranny of Time” from our first album, following our guitarist's Steven’s story about a race of beings struggling to recall a lost homeworld to which they can never return. This song features both vocalist Tom and guitarist Steven on lead vocals throughout, with our bassist Erich joining in on the choruses! Some simple Hammond organ pads and sparkling synth arpeggios round out the arrangement, reinforcing the song’s energy."

Meridiem will be available on April 26th, 2019, through Spotify, CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon.

Tracklisting:

“Meridiem”

“Sydria”

“Etheric Alchemy”

“Silent Chamber”

“Hidden Hand”

“Across The Ancient Desert”

“Witness”

"Sydria":

“Meridiem”: