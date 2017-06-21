PORTRAIT Reveal Details Of New Album Burn The World; Title Track Streaming

On August 25th, Swedish heavy metallers Portrait will release their new full-length, Burn The World, worldwide via Metal Blade Records. The band is streaming the title track below. The album can be preordered on Metal Blade in the following formats:

--CD

--180g black vinyl

--pale violet red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

--pastel rose marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

--mahogany brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

--multi-coloured splatter vinyl (eBay exclusive - limited to 150 copies)

--orange red marbled vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 150 copies)

--box-set (limited to 500 copies) with the album on pale pink clear vinyl and digipak CD, plus a patch, slipmat, photo card (signed by all members), and Mother Sun 12" featuring a cover of Judas Priest's "Mother Sun" as well as two exclusive demo versions on side B

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!

Portrait comments: "Burn The World is our fiercest one to-date, holding all aspects of Portrait within it, yet in an even more dynamic, empowered and elevated form than its predecessors. Expect nothing else than sheer heavy metal rage dedicated to all forces that seek to end this world through their fires of adversity."

Burn The World contains guest appearances by Set Teitan (Dissection) and Kevin Bower (Hell).

Tracklisting:

“Saturn Return (Intro)”

“Burn The World”

“Likfassna”

“Flaming Blood”

“Martyrs”

“Further She Rode”

“The Sower’s Cross” (CD bonus track)

“To Die For”

“Pure Of Heart”

"Burn The World":