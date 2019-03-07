Portugal's OKKULTIST Release Official Video For "Sign Of The Reaper"; Tracklist Of Debut Album Revealed

March 15th will see Portuguese up and coming death metal unit Okkultist release Reinventing Evil. The band is the first act ever signed to Moonspell frontman Fernando Ribeiro's new label, Alma Mater Records.

Ribeiro: “Okkultist is the kind of band the Portuguese scene needs: talented, young, focused and just fucking brutal. Portuguese death metal has never sounded so exciting in my ears, so we can’t wait to release this beast upon you and help you to reinvent evil together with this amazing Portuguese talent."

Reinventing Evil is a brutal debut of an album, featuring eight rabid and fierce songs to seem coming straight out of hell. Today, Okkultist are serving another evil appetizer with the official music video, "Sign Of The Reaper", created by the band's vocalist and demoness, Beatriz Mariano.

“For the third release, we picked a track that again, bleeds our message and will send shivers down your spine.“ the band comments. “And once again, Okkultist meets the vision of our lead vocalist on a new wickedly intense $0 budget production.”

Reinventing Evil was produced by Pedro Paixão (Moonspell) and the band, tracked at the Poison Apple Studios in Lisbon, and mixed by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Moonspell, The Haunted). The tracklist is as follows:

"Reinventing Evil"

"Back From The Dead"

"Sniff The Blood"

"Sign of the Reaper"

"I Am The Beast"

"Grave Digger"

"Plasmodium Nocturnus"

"Rise And Reign"

"Satan My Master" (Bathory cover)

To pre-order the album go to this location.

Okkultist formed back in late 2015. Two years and memorable live shows later, their debut EP, Eye Of The Beholder, was released by the band independently, but caught up and spread all around Europe and overseas – selling out every single printed copy.

Even at this early stage, Okkultist already had the honor to curse stages such as at Mosher Fest or Female Growler United Front in Portugal and as an opening act for legendary names such as Entombed AD. Inspired by the likes of Master, Abomination, early Morbid Angel, Death or Dismember, Okkultist pick up where impure 90's death metal left off.