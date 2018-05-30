Portugal's OKKULTIST Sign With MOONSPELL Frontman's Alma Mater Records

Portuguese old school death metal outfit Okkultist - inspired by the likes of Master, Abomination, early Morbid Angel, Death and Dismember - will release their debut album, Reinventing Evil, through Moonspell frontman Fernando Ribeiro's label, Alma Mater Records

Okkultist was formed in late 2015. They started playing live and spreading their raw notion of evil death metal on October 15th, 2016. In 2017, the band’s Eye Of The Beholder debut EP was unleashed independently, but caught up and spread around Europe and overseas – selling out every single printed copy. Even at this early stage, Okkultist already had the honor to curse stages such as at Mosher Fest or Female Growler United Front in Portugal and as an opening act for legendary names such as Entombed AD.



They now became the very first band to sign with Alma Mater Records, committed to showcase all around the world with the promo partnership of All-Noir and Rastilho. More details will be revealed soon.

